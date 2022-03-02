College Basketball

No. 10 Badgers nip No. 8 Purdue for share of Big Ten title

Wisconsin fans celebrate after Wisconsin defeated Purdue 70-67 to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, after an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give No. 10 Wisconsin a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue that clinched the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey tied the game by sinking a 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds remaining.

The Badgers worked the ball to Hepburn.

The freshman guard calmly fired the winning shot from in front of Wisconsin’s bench.

A victory Sunday at home against Nebraska would give the Badgers their first outright conference title since 2015.