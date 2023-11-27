Purdue basketball makes history with AP Poll No. 1

center Zach Edey (15) gets a dunk in front of Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — On Monday, the Associated Press released the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, voting Purdue men’s basketball as the No. 1 team in the entire country.

The Boilermakers became the first Big Ten men’s basketball team to hold the top spot in the AP poll for three consecutive seasons.

The Boilermakers started the season ranked third in the poll, but after a 6-0 start and three consecutive wins over AP top 15 teams, Purdue vaulted up to the top spot.

The Boilers brought home the Maui Invitational Championship last week with wins over then-No. 11 Gonzaga, No. 7 Tennessee, and No. 4 Marquette.

The previous No. 1, Kansas, fell to Marquette in the semi-final round of the tournament.

Over the course of Purdue’s three games in Hawaii, reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey racked up 76 points and 39 rebounds.

Edey claimed the tournament MVP award.

So far this season, the 7-foot-4-inch center has averaged 23 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, sophomore guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer are also averaging double figures at 12 and 10.7 points, respectively.

Lance Jones, a fifth-year graduate transfer from Southern Illinois University, has played well for Head Coach Matt Painter’s squad, averaging 9.5 points.

Purdue’s first time earning the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll came in 2021, and the Boilermakers were also voted the best team in the nation twice last season.

All three times that Purdue took the top spot, a loss ensued. All eyes are on the Boilers’ matchup at Mackey Arena on Tuesday against Texas Southern.

Tipoff against the Tigers is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

After that, Big Ten play begins. Purdue will have a road trip to Evanston, Ill. against Northwestern on Friday, Dec. 1 before a home game against Iowa on Monday, Dec. 4.

