College Basketball

Purdue finally solves Beard in March, beats Texas 81-71

Purdue's Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey celebrate after a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Texas Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. Purdue won 81-71. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jaden Ivey made a critical 3-pointer with 1:01 left and finished with 18 points, and Purdue finally got past Texas coach Chris Beard in March.

The Boilermakers beat the Longhorns 81-71 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Trevion Williams scored 22 points to lead the Boilermakers, who capitalized on a major disparity at the free-throw line to reach the Sweet 16.

No. 3 seed Purdue advances to play 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s in an East Region semifinal.

Beard had beaten Purdue coach Matt Painter twice before in the NCAA Tournament.

Marcus Carr led sixth-seeded Texas with 23 points.