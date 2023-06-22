Purdue’s Zach Edey to play game in his hometown this season

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) gets a dunk in front of Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., on Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

TORONTO (WISH) – Purdue University men’s basketball center Zach Edey will get to play a regular-season game in his hometown this year.

Edey, who is from Toronto, was surely excited to learn that his Boilermakers will play Alabama in Toronto on Dec. 9.

The matchup between Purdue and Alabama is part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series. It will be one of the two matchups in Toronto that day, with the other being TCU vs. Clemson.

“We are excited to head to Toronto to play another great opponent in Alabama,” said Purdue head coach Matt Painter in a news release. “It promises to be an outstanding event with four outstanding teams in a great city, and I know our fans and players are looking forward to the opportunity.”

Purdue and Alabama earned two of the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament last season.

The Boilermakers lead the all-time series against the Crimson Tide with a 5-3 overall record.

The game time will be announced at a later date.