College Basketball

Race Thompson helps No. 18 Indiana ease past Elon, 96-72

Race Thompson #25 of the Indiana Hoosiers shoots the ball during the game against the Elon Phoenix at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Dec. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Indiana. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Race Thompson had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and short-handed No. 18 Indiana beat Elon 96-72 on Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers were missing their two leading scorers. Center Trayce Jackson-Davis (16.4 points per game) sat for precautionary reasons with nagging back and hand injuries, and point guard Xavier Johnson (9.9 points) was sidelined by a foot injury.

But the Hoosiers (9-3) had too much depth against the visitors from the Colonial Athletic Association as they ended a two-game skid. Indiana was coming off losses to top-10 foes Arizona in Las Vegas and Kansas on the Jayhawks’ home floor.

Thompson made 9 of 13 shots Tuesday in his ninth career double-double and first of the season. He came in averaging 7.9 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino had 17 points and seven assists for the Hoosiers, and Miller Kopp scored Indiana’s initial eight points and finished with 13.

Max Mackinnon led Elon (2-11) with 19 points and Sean Halloran added 15.

The Phoenix kept the game close early because they made six of their first nine attempts from beyond the arc, but they missed their last five 3s of the first half and Indiana kept scoring for a double-digit edge. Elon never got closer than 14 points in the second half. Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson didn’t play his starters for the last 5:16.

BIG PICTURE Elon: Since becoming a Division I program in 1999, the Phoenix have lost all 30 games against ranked opponents. Elon hit 3-pointers on four consecutive possessions to close within 27-25 with 6:55 remaining in the first half before the Hoosiers pulled away. Indiana: After double-digit losses to Kansas and Arizona, the Hoosiers got the bounce-back effort they expected against an outmanned opponent. The Hoosiers not having their top two scorers contributed to making the game more interesting for much of the first half.