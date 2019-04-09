Twitter fills with support after Red Raider’s tough loss

LUBBOCK, Tex. (KLBK) — Silence filled the Red Raider’s locker room Monday night, after a tough loss to Virginia in the National Championship game.
While Red Raiders and Texans across the country processed this loss alongside them, they also took to Twitter to recognize this team on a historic season.
As they put their guns up, Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz congratulated the team.
Head Coach Chris Beard and the players shared their own moments in the locker room:
Lubbock police had crews on standby throughout the evening, prepared for any crowds. As the night passed, stillness filled the streets.
NBA player Dirk Nowitzki showed his respect for the team.
Last but not least, a message from the fans of Red Raider nation, all described in one picture: