Behind the Bricks: Safety teams turn on the heat

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Two of the most successful teams at Indianapolis Motor Speedway are getting extra practice.

In this case, it’s not Penske, Ganassi, Andretti, or any of the other IndyCar standbys that wheel their way to glory during races.

Instead, it’s the people who keep those racers — and their fans — safe: the track rescue and medical squads that assemble not just for the Indy 500, but for every race day throughout the year. Their work is the focus of this week’s Behind the Bricks podcast.

“125 men and women are part of our IMS Track Rescue and Recovery Team that are here,” Jason Penix, senior director of events and operations at IMS, said. “IndyCar, NASCAR, and IMSA are all here supporting us, teaching us best practices and training specific to our series.”

In the episode, viewers are treated to the sight of a fire breaking out only a few feet behind IMS President Doug Boles, representing how quickly problems can come up in such a high-speed sport.

Jason Penix and Doug Boles discuss pit lane firefighting as a NASCAR training car goes up in flames (Provided Photo/Behind the Bricks/IMS Productions)

Another key scene from Behind the Bricks looks at a mass-crash scenario with several cars scattered and drivers hurt after a mock wreck.

“What it’s like when you have loud noise of the race track, can’t hear each other, you have so many injured and screaming drivers,” Medical Director Dr. Julia Vaizer said.

Vaizer also gives us a first view of an exciting project currently in development: a triage system aimed at getting the correct level of care to crash victims quickly. “Some of them just want to get back out and race. Some of them are critically hurt. How do you decide who’s who? Especially if there’s only a few of you.”

A driver in a mock crash displays yellow triage card. (Provided Photo/IMS Productions)

The system uses green, yellow, and red cards to signal to rescue and medical workers who they should respond to first.

To see the full explanation and the video version of the Behind the Bricks episode, watch the video below. To listen, visit the All Indiana Podcast network.