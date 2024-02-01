Zach Edey scores 10 of his 30 points in overtime to send No. 2 Purdue past Northwestern

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) is double teamed by Northwestern Wildcats center Matthew Nicholson (34) and guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 10 of his 30 points in overtime and Lance Jones had a season-high 26 to lead No. 2 Purdue past Northwestern 105-96 on Wednesday night.

Edey also grabbed 15 rebounds as the Boilermakers (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten) avoided a third consecutive loss in this series. They have won six straight overall, 12 in a row at home and are the first Division I team with 20 wins this season. Braden Smith had 11 points and 16 assists.

The Wildcats (15-6, 6-4), as usual, didn’t make it easy.

Boo Buie and Ty Berry each had 25 points for Northwestern, which led 78-73 with 2:37 left in regulation and had a chance to win it on Buie’s 15-foot runner at the buzzer. But the ball bounced off the front of the rim, and Edey dominated in overtime.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins was ejected with 1.7 seconds to go in OT after walking onto the court and yelling furiously at an official.