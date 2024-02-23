Zach Edey scores 25 points on near-perfect shooting, No. 3 Purdue routs Rutgers

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) celebrates after a basket against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 25 points on near-perfect shooting, Camden Heide added a career-high 18 and No. 3 Purdue routed Rutgers 96-68 on Thursday night.

Edey was 7 of 8 from the field and made 11 free throws without a miss. He also had seven rebounds. Heide was 7 for 7 from the field, making four 3-pointers, after entering the game averaging 3.0 points.

Lance Jones added 17 points for the Boilermakers (24-3, 13-3 Big Ten). Jones was 7 of 14 from the field after going 1 of 10 in a 68-60 victory at Rutgers on Jan. 28.. Braden Smith had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jeremiah Williams scored 12 points for Rutgers (14-12, 6-9). Noah Fernandes had 11.

Purdue’s biggest lead was 37 at 87-50

Purdue shot 63% in the first half to to take a 52-33 lead. The Boilermakers made 7 of 12 3-pointers in the opening half, including three by Heide. Leading 22-21, the Boilermakers used an 11-1 lead to grab control. For the game, Purdue shot 59%. Rutgers shot 43%

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: After trailing by just one point in the first nine minutes, the Scarlet Knights were completely dominated. Rutgers couldn’t make shots and couldn’t stop Purdue.

Purdue: With No. 1 UConn losing by 19 on Tuesday night at No. 15 Creighton, the Boilermakers could move in the rankings if they can top Michigan on Sunday. The Boilermakers (13-3) extended their conference lead to three games in the win column over Illinois (10-5)

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts Maryland on Sunday.

Purdue: at Michigan on Sunday.