Pacers fans rejoice after defeating Knicks in Game 6

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pacers forced a winner-take-all Game 7 against the New York Knicks after a 116-113 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday night.

Fans began filing into the fieldhouse an hour and a half before tip-off. Morgan Kaiser told News 8 that this was her first-ever Pacers playoff game.

“You always hear people talk about when Reggie Miller was here and kind of that last excitement, I feel like they have a chance to bring that and have that same kind of history,” she said.

Coen Sponsel also attended his first-ever Pacers game. He lives in San Diego, but just happened to be in Indianapolis for a different basketball event.

“I came here for a basketball tournament this weekend, but was hoping – praying – for Game 6 because I knew this game was going to be on Friday, I was just waiting for it,” he said. “I’m super excited to be able to have the opportunity to watch it.”

So far, neither the Knicks nor Pacers have won on the other team’s home court. The Pacers would have to do that in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tip-off for the final showdown was set for 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Madison Square Garden.