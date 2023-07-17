Quarterback Tayven Jackson glad to be back ‘home’ in Indiana

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University quarterback Tayven Jackson is glad to be back in the Hoosier State.

The Center Grove graduate transferred from the University of Tennessee to IU this past offseason.

“I think the number one thing was it’s home,” Jackson told News 8 Sports’ Angela Moryan. “I’ve always been here my whole life and my family’s here.”

Jackson appeared in three games for the Volunteers during his freshman season. He finished the 2022 season 3-of-4 (75.0%) for 37 passing yards. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Jackson learned a lot from the Tennessee coaching staff that he’s hoping will help him in Bloomington.

“What I learned from them is really just how to approach the game,” Jackson said. “Just how to approach the game right and what to take in, what not to take in and how to be a pro.”

Of course, Jackson will now be playing for IU head coach Tom Allen. He said he’s excited to learn from Allen. He said he is also excited though to learn from IU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Walt Bell.

“Every question I have, he (Bell) has an answer to,” Jackson said. “He’s just always trying to help me out on different schemes, what I see, how I reacted, why I reacted. And he just kind of knows everything. And I think it’s because he’s mentally a psycho about football, and I love it. I love it. That’s what I’m trying to be.”

Jackson is competing to be the starting quarterback for the Hoosiers. He said one of the biggest things he is trying to showcase in between now and the start of the season to help him get the job is his leadership skills.

Jackson helped lead Center Grove to back-to-back state championship victories (2020-21) during his high school career.

He is the younger brother of former IU men’s basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis.