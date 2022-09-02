Sports

F1 ruling clears way for Piastri to drive for McLaren in ’23

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 20: Oscar Piastri of Australia, Alpine F1 Reserve Driver walks in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 20, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

(AP) — Oscar Piastri will join McLaren on a multiyear deal in 2023 after Formula One’s contracts board ruled in his favor and against Alpine.

The Alpine team was in dispute with its reserve driver Piastri after he said he didn’t want promotion to the seat vacated by Fernando Alonso for 2023.

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer wanted to retain the 21-year-old Australian driver but the tribunal decided McLaren had an existing contract in place.

Governing body FIA says “the only contract to be recognized by the board is the contract between McLaren Racing Limited and Mr Piastri dated 4 July 2022.”

Piastri won the F2 title last year.