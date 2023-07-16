Fever’s Boston, Mitchell compete in first WNBA All-Star Game

LAS VEGAS (WISH) — Dreams became reality for two of the Indiana Fever’s top players Saturday. Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell played in their first WNBA All-Star Game.

Just months after being drafted first overall in April, Boston became the eighth rookie to be named an All-Star starter — and just the fourth player in Fever history to have that honor. Fellow former South Carolina Gamecock A’Ja Wilson picked Boston for her team.

For Mitchell, this was a long-awaited goal met. The six-year veteran finally made her first All-Star appearance as a reserve for Team Stewart and captain Breanna Stewart.

Boston dominated the boards for Team Wilson with a team-best 11 rebounds. She scored six points in 19 minutes. Meanwhile, Mitchell scored nine points off the bench for the winning Team Stewart.

Mitchell’s Team Stewart beat Boston’s Team Wilson 143-127.

The two ladies will be back in their Fever jerseys for Wednesday’s game against the Washington Mystics. Tip-off in Washington, D.C. is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. EST.