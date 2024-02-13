Free Indy All-Star Walk n’ Talk history tours this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Businesses are preparing for the NBA All-Star Game in downtown Indianapolis this weekend.

Through2eyes Indiana is offering Indy All-Star Walk & Talk tours to explain Indiana history and Indiana basketball.

“We see a lot of our city’s historic character, and what I want to do this weekend is combine the history of Indianapolis and local basketball and let people know why we’re in the right place,” explained owner and founder Sampson Levingston.

The tours serve as an enlightening opportunity to explore the culture in Indiana. Levingston’s passion for history and dedication to preserving the narratives of the past come to life as he weaves together anecdotes, facts, and historical context, offering a comprehensive and immersive experience for his audience. For those interested in uncovering the hidden gems and inspiring stories of Indiana’s past.

“Just come bring your family, we’re at capacity, but we will try to accommodate as many people as we can no matter how long it takes,” explained Levingston.

The 30-minute tour discussing “Hoosier Historia” starts Friday afternoon at Bicentennial Plaza, next to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Levingston teamed up with area organizations to give away the tours for free. “It’s with Gang Gang and Lilly, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, we wanted to create something that was truly for the people of Indianapolis and people who are visiting from all across.”

Pre-register for an afternoon walk and talk tour. They will be held Feb. 16-18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., starting at 6 p.m., at W. Washington St. in downtown Indianapolis.