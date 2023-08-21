Did your school make AC’s Top 8 after week 1?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Last Friday marked the opening night of the high school football season, and high schools around central Indiana were battling for more than just wins and losses.

The schools began the season-long battle for the 2023 WISH-TV The Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash and Bailey & Wood Financial Group.

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun released his Top 8 student sections following week 1.

These schools, listed alphabetically, stood out and are in contention to win the undisputed top spirit award The Zone Banner to display in their school gymnasium.

Congratulations to the following schools:

My Top 8 “Best Student Section” from Week 1 of #TheZone8 • Cathedral

• Chatard

• Fishers

• Franklin

• Hamilton Southeastern

• Martinsville

• Westfield

AC’s Top 8

Cathedral (55-14 win over Lafayette Jeff at Lucas Oil Stadium).

Bishop Chatard (49-23 win over Brebeuf).

Fishers (44-0 win over North Central).

Franklin Community (42-3 win over New Albany).

Hamilton Southeastern (28-14 win over Carroll).

Martinsville (23-19 win over Bedford North Lawrence).

Westfield (34-14 win over New Palestine).

Zionsville (24-21 win over Pike).

Next Week

Next Sunday, AC will release an updated list of his Top 8 “Best Student Section”

Ways to crack the Top 8 include:

Show your school spirit better than anyone else in Central Indiana! Bring the heat with The Zone swag, including posters, t-shirts, and chants! Have the best social media presence! Use the hashtag #TheZone8 and #WeWantTheBanner and follow us on the accounts below.

