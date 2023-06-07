Central Indiana baseball star named Gatorade National Player of the Year

FRANKLIN, In. (WISH) — Franklin Community High School baseball player Max Clark received a major honor on Wednesday.

Clark was named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year.

The senior center fielder hit .646 this season along with six home runs and 33 RBI.

“I have been surrounded by so many good people throughout my entire career here,” said Clark.

Prep Baseball Report ranks Clark as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023.

“Incredibly blessed to be here, and thankful for all the support that I’ve had,” said Clark.

Clark had an on-base percentage of .808 this season, along with a 1.215 slugging percentage.

“Max is, hands-down, the best player in the state this season, and deserves the award,” said Keith

Hatfield, head coach at Center Grove High School. “His approach is different, he’s healthier than last year, and just better overall. He has been a great teammate, and will represent the award well.”

Clark signed a National Letter of Intent to play at Vanderbilt University, but he is also a projected first-round pick in this summer’s MLB Draft.