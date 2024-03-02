Search
Highlights: Attucks vs. Lawrence North – March 1, 2024

Attucks vs. LN; March 1, 2024

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from some of the top high school basketball sectional semifinal games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Attucks vs. Lawrence North above.

Lawrence North 57 – Attucks 50

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games and other high school basketball content, click here.

