Highlights: Cathedral vs. Crispus Attucks – Jan. 22, 2024

Cathedral vs. Attucks; Jan. 22, 2024

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, the annual Boys Basketball City Tournament concluded with Crispus Attucks beating Cathedral in the championship game 71-68. Watch highlights of the game above.

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

To see highlights from other games and other high school basketball content, click here.

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.

