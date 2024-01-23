Highlights: Cathedral vs. Crispus Attucks – Jan. 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, the annual Boys Basketball City Tournament concluded with Crispus Attucks beating Cathedral in the championship game 71-68. Watch highlights of the game above.

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

