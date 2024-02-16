Indiana high school girls basketball semi-state schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – IHSAA girls basketball state championship games are just over a week away.

And by the end of this weekend, we will know which teams will be playing in the title games. That’s because this weekend is semi-state action across the state.

Pairings for the semi-state matchups were made by a random draw this past Sunday.

The following is the list of semi-state games this Saturday:

NORTH

Class 4A at LaPorte

10 a.m. CT- Game 1: Homestead (23-4) vs. Lake Central (24-4)

12 p.m. CT – Game 2: Noblesville (17-8) vs. Valparaiso (19-7)

7:30 p.m. CT – Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Class 3A at Huntington North

10 a.m. ET – Game 1: Hamilton Heights (24-2) vs. Norwell (21-4)

12 p.m. ET – Game 2: Bremen (15-11) vs. NorthWood (20-6)

8 p.m. ET – Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Class 2A at Logansport

10 a.m. ET – Game 1: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (17-6) vs. Lapel (23-4)

12 p.m. ET – Andrean (13-14) vs. Lewis Cass (22-3)

8 p.m. ET – Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Class 1A at Frankfort

10 a.m. ET – Game 1: Union City (14-12) vs. Clinton Central (24-1)

12 p.m. ET – Game 2: Caston (22-3) vs. Marquette Catholic (22-4)

7:30 p.m. ET – Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

SOUTH

Class 4A at Southport

10 a.m. ET – Game 1: Lawrence Central (27-1) vs. Plainfield (18-7)

12 p.m. ET – Game 2: Center Grove (26-1) vs. Franklin Community (24-3)

8 p.m. ET – Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Class 3A at Jasper

10 a.m. ET – Game 1: Bishop Chatard (19-8) vs. Danville (23-3)

12 p.m. ET – Game 2: Scottsburg (22-4) vs. Gibson Southern (23-4)

8 p.m. ET – Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Class 2A at Shelbyville

10 a.m. ET – Game 1: Brownstown Central (18-9) vs. Linton-Stockton (20-6)

12 p.m. ET – Game 2: Eastern Hancock (24-1) vs. Sheridan (20-5)

8 p.m. ET – Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Class 1A at New Albany

10 a.m. ET – Game 1: Jac-Cen-Del (21-5) vs. Lanesville (26-1)

12 p.m. ET – Game 2: North Central (Farmersburg) (18-10) vs. Wood Memorial (16-10)

8 p.m. ET – Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

The winners of the semi-state championships games will advance to the IHSAA State Championships on Feb. 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tickets will cost $12 per session or $20 for both sessions. Children who are 5 years old or younger will be admitted free to the games.