Kokomo High School basketball star named McDonald’s All-American

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo High School basketball standout Flory Bidunga will get to play on the national stage in April.

Bidunga, a University of Kansas signee, earned a roster spot for the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game. The game will be played on April 2 in Houston.

Bidunga, a 6-foot-9-inch center, is one of 24 boys basketball players who was invited to compete in the annual game. In fact, he was selected from a list of 729 nominees.

🚨🚨🚨 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 McDONALD’S ALL-AMERICAN 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Congrats to @WildkatBBall senior and Indiana Mr. Basketball candidate FLORY BIDUNGA (@KUHoops signed) on being selected to the West squad in the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game on April 2. Flory is the… pic.twitter.com/B0qN7diBF0 — Kokomo HS Sports Information Director (@KHS_SID) January 23, 2024

The consensus five-star Class of 2024 recruit is averaging 17.9 points per game and 12.9 rebounds per game for the Wildkats this season.

“Flory is the headliner of our recruiting class thus far. He rated by many to be one of the top players in this year’s recruiting class,” Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self said in a news release after Bidunga signed his national letter of intent with the Jayhawks. “Flory is an elite athlete. He can play above the rim. He changes ends as well as anybody. He’s getting stronger and developing more offensive skill. He is probably as good a prospect that we’ve had inside in quite some time. Coach (Jeremy) Case did a great job with recruiting Flory and his family.”

Last year, Bidunga was named the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 20.2 points, 13.8 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game as a junior.

He will be playing on the West Team in the McDonald’s All-American Game this year.

In fact, he’ll be going up against another player with a connection to the Hoosier state.

Indiana University basketball signee Liam McNeeley, a 6-foot-7-inch forward from Montverde Academy (Fla.), will be playing for the East Team in the matchup. McNeeley, a five-star recruit, is averaging 13.3 points per game this season.

The McDonald’s All-American Games will begin with the girls game at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time April 2. The boys game will immediately follow, tipping off around 9 p.m. Eastern.

The entire list of players competing in both the boys and girls McDonald’s All-American Games is available online.