Roster revealed for this year’s Indiana All-Stars boys basketball team
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The roster for this year’s Indiana All-Stars boys basketball team has been revealed.
The 13-player roster was released on Thursday.
The senior players who make up the roster are:
- Isaac Andrews (Wapahani)
- Jack Benter (Brownstown Central)
- Flory Bidunga (Kokomo)
- Trey Buchanan (Westfield)
- Micah Davis (Franklin Community)
- Aaron Fine (Noblesville)
- Keenan Garner (Fishers)
- Evan Haywood (Brebeuf Jesuit)
- Jack Miller (Scottsburg)
- Tyler Parrish (Chesterton)
- Karson Rogers (Kokomo)
- Tucker Tornatta (Evansville Memorial)
- K.J. Windham (Ben Davis)
The team will be coached by Kokomo High School’s John Peckinpaugh.
The Indiana senior boys lead their series over Kentucky with a 104-45 record.
The Indiana senior girls lead their series over Kentucky with a 53-41 record.
The Indiana All-Stars will face the Kentucky All-Stars in their annual rivalry in June.
The Girls All-Star Game in Kentucky will take place on Friday, June 7 in Lexington, Kentucky, at Lexington Catholic High School beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT. The boys matchup will follow the conclusion of that game.
Meanwhile, the second Girls All-Star Game (the matchup in Indiana) will take place on Saturday, June 8 in Indianapolis inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. EDT, with the boys matchup to follow. Tickets for the contests in Indy can be purchased here.
Other notable dates that week include:
- Sunday, June 2 – Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Scottsburg’s Charles E. Meyer Gymnasium
- Monday, June 3 – Indiana All-Stars “Futures Games” doubleheader at Hamilton Southeastern High School
- Wednesday, June 5 – Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game at Kokomo High School