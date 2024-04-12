Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Roster revealed for this year’s Indiana All-Stars boys basketball team

The roster for this year's Indiana All-Stars boys basketball team has been revealed. (Provided Photo/Indiana All-Stars)
by: Andrew Chernoff
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The roster for this year’s Indiana All-Stars boys basketball team has been revealed.

The 13-player roster was released on Thursday.

The senior players who make up the roster are:

  • Isaac Andrews (Wapahani)
  • Jack Benter (Brownstown Central)
  • Flory Bidunga (Kokomo)
  • Trey Buchanan (Westfield)
  • Micah Davis (Franklin Community)
  • Aaron Fine (Noblesville)
  • Keenan Garner (Fishers)
  • Evan Haywood (Brebeuf Jesuit)
  • Jack Miller (Scottsburg)
  • Tyler Parrish (Chesterton)
  • Karson Rogers (Kokomo)
  • Tucker Tornatta (Evansville Memorial)
  • K.J. Windham (Ben Davis)

The team will be coached by Kokomo High School’s John Peckinpaugh.

The Indiana senior boys lead their series over Kentucky with a 104-45 record.

The Indiana senior girls lead their series over Kentucky with a 53-41 record.

The Indiana All-Stars will face the Kentucky All-Stars in their annual rivalry in June.

The Girls All-Star Game in Kentucky will take place on Friday, June 7 in Lexington, Kentucky, at Lexington Catholic High School beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT. The boys matchup will follow the conclusion of that game.

Meanwhile, the second Girls All-Star Game (the matchup in Indiana) will take place on Saturday, June 8 in Indianapolis inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. EDT, with the boys matchup to follow. Tickets for the contests in Indy can be purchased here.

Other notable dates that week include:

  • Sunday, June 2 – Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Scottsburg’s Charles E. Meyer Gymnasium
  • Monday, June 3 – Indiana All-Stars “Futures Games” doubleheader at Hamilton Southeastern High School
  • Wednesday, June 5 – Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game at Kokomo High School

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

WISH-TV ‘MVP’ gets top honor...
Local News /
‘Fraud on a massive scale’:...
Sports /
Five people, two chickens rescued...
Local News /
High school student dies in...
Local News /
Man arrested after trying to...
Indiana News /
Free mammograms available at Franciscan...
Health Spotlight /
Herb Simon talks Naismith Hall...
Indiana Pacers /
Scott Heady introduced as new...
College Basketball /