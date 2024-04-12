Roster revealed for this year’s Indiana All-Stars boys basketball team

The roster for this year's Indiana All-Stars boys basketball team has been revealed. (Provided Photo/Indiana All-Stars)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The roster for this year’s Indiana All-Stars boys basketball team has been revealed.

The 13-player roster was released on Thursday.

The senior players who make up the roster are:

Isaac Andrews (Wapahani)

Jack Benter (Brownstown Central)

Flory Bidunga (Kokomo)

Trey Buchanan (Westfield)

Micah Davis (Franklin Community)

Aaron Fine (Noblesville)

Keenan Garner (Fishers)

Evan Haywood (Brebeuf Jesuit)

Jack Miller (Scottsburg)

Tyler Parrish (Chesterton)

Karson Rogers (Kokomo)

Tucker Tornatta (Evansville Memorial)

K.J. Windham (Ben Davis)

The team will be coached by Kokomo High School’s John Peckinpaugh.

The Indiana senior boys lead their series over Kentucky with a 104-45 record.

The Indiana senior girls lead their series over Kentucky with a 53-41 record.

The Indiana All-Stars will face the Kentucky All-Stars in their annual rivalry in June.

The Girls All-Star Game in Kentucky will take place on Friday, June 7 in Lexington, Kentucky, at Lexington Catholic High School beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT. The boys matchup will follow the conclusion of that game.

Meanwhile, the second Girls All-Star Game (the matchup in Indiana) will take place on Saturday, June 8 in Indianapolis inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. EDT, with the boys matchup to follow. Tickets for the contests in Indy can be purchased here.

Other notable dates that week include: