The battle for The Zone Banner comes down to 2 schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just two schools remain in the hunt for the 2023 WISH-TV Zone Banner, presented by Crew Carwash and Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders.

The Banner is awarded to the best student section in central Indiana during the high school football season, as decided by The Zone Banner Committee.

After witnessing an entire football season filled with school spirit, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the Committee narrowed the list down to the final two schools.

Congratulations to Bishop Chatard and Hamilton Southeastern, the final two schools remaining in the battle for The Zone Banner!

Neither Bishop Chatard or Hamilton Southeastern has ever won The Zone Banner, the most coveted spirit award in the state, so another first-time winner will be crowned next Friday.

Students from both schools will join WISH-TV in studio next Friday when AC names the winner of The Zone Banner.

PAST WINNERS

2022: Franklin Community

2021: Cathedral

2020: Westfield

2019: Mooresville

2018: Brownsburg

2017: Carmel

2016: Franklin Community

2015: Guerin Catholic

COMING UP

Next Friday, AC will announce the winner of The Zone Banner LIVE on “The Zone” at 11:08 p.m.

Just like the previous two weeks, The Banner Finalists can vote for their school on WISHTV.com to help the committee select the winner.

Voting is just one of many ways to become the last school standing, but not the deciding factor. Details on how the final two schools can vote will come out on Monday.

The Zone Banner Committee considers the following:

School Spirit “The Zone” swag, including posters, T-shirts, and chants! Social media presence! Use the hashtag #TheZone8 and #WeWantTheBanner and follow us on the accounts below. Vote for your school on WISHTV.com!

Keep an eye out throughout the week for announcements on how to vote, as well as which games “The Zone” will be covering. Both will be posted here as well as on social media.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV, and @ACwishtv.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

Follow us on Facebook at WISH-TV.