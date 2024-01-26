The Zone Extra: January 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s been yet another busy week of central Indiana high school sports and WISH-TV has it all covered with a new edition of “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, Sports 8’s Andrew Chernoff is joined for a conversation by Lawrence North girls basketball head coach Stephen Thomas, whose Wildcats are ranked 8th in the state ahead of the start of the IHSAA state tournament next week. Last year Lawrence North advanced to the semi-state, falling one step shy of an appearance in the state finals.

Plus, our athlete of the week is the only senior on this year’s Hendricks County girls basketball championship team, and next season she will play collegiately at Spring Arbor University. Meet Plainfield forward Payton Benge.

And the thrilling top play of the week comes courtesy of the Franklin Grizzly Cubs.

All that and more can be seen in the video above.