Vote: ‘The Zone’ Sectionals Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Last week, “The Zone” featured highlights from some of the best high school basketball games around central Indiana.

WISH-TV aired highlights of boys sectional tournament games starting with the first round on Tuesday night and culminating with championship games on Saturday night.

Get your votes in by 3 p.m. Friday for the top student-athlete performance from last week.

This week, four student-athletes from central Indiana are up for the award, nominated by members of the News 8 Sports team. These four athletes were considered for their outstanding performances in all three sectional games, ending in sectional championship hardware on Saturday night.

The winner of this week’s honor will be revealed during News 8 at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday night.

Plenty of players had great games throughout sectional week, but these four student-athletes stood out above the rest.

‘THE ZONE’ SECTIONALS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ben Davis’ K.J. Windham

Moved into the top 5 scoring list in school history after averaging 17 points per game last week.

Ben Davis earned double digit wins over Pike (16 points), Southport (26 points) and Roncalli (9 points) to capture the Sectional 11 crown.

6’3 Senior Guard.

Guerin Catholic’s Rob Sorensen

Averaged 18 points per game, while draining 11 three pointers over the Golden Eagles’ three wins.

Guerin Catholic enjoyed wins over Herron (15 points), Chatard (21 points) and a double overtime thriller over Brebeuf (17 points) to win the Sectional 27 title on its home floor.

6’0 Senior Guard.

Lawrence North’s Azavier Robinson

Battling a sprained ankle, Robinson averaged 22 points during the Wildcats’ sectional championship run.

Lawrence North defeated North Central (20 points), Attucks (20 points) and Cathedral (25 points) to claim the Sectional 10 trophy.

6’2 Junior Guard.

New Palestine’s Julius Gizzi

Averaged 21 points per game for the Dragons, including an impressive 31 points in the sectional title game.

New Palestine battled through narrow wins over Mt. Vernon (21 points), Pendleton Heights (11 points) and then-undefeated Greenfield-Central (31 points) on the Cougars court to take home the Sectional 9 championship.

6’3 Junior Guard.

