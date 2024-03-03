History made during boys basketball sectional finals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — History was made in central Indiana Saturday night as new sectional champions were crowned in boys basketball.

Some repeaters. Some first-timers.

The game of the night happened up in Noblesville where the second-ranked Millers fought No. 1 Fishers in sectional 8. The Tigers won their first sectional title in school history, beating the Millers in the final seconds, 49-47.

“I think for our entire community, you see how they got behind us, the students, everybody,” Tigers head coach Garrett Winegar said. “It means everything to us.”

“My dogs going to fight to the end. If we don’t give it all we got, we don’t pull out the win in the end,” Fishers senior forward Keenan Garner said. “We worked so hard in practice all day to come out with this excellence. It’s amazing. Indescribable. It’s unlike anything I’ve felt before. It’s a surreal experience. I mean, to win it with these guys, just knowing everything we’ve been through, I’m just so proud of everybody in this organization.”

Full list of sectional final scores:

Franklin 41 – East Central 34

Ben Davis 50 – Indianapolis Roncalli 32

Center Grove 71 – Martinsville 30

Irvington Prep Academy 43 – Eastern Hancock 35

New Palestine 60 – Greenfield-Central 48 / 2OT

Indianapolis Washington 67 – Indianapolis Manual 48

Lafayette Central Catholic 54 – Carroll 47

Lawrence North 71 – Cathedral 65

Kokomo 79 – Marion 54

Park Tudor 63 – University 56

Avon 49 – Terre Haute North 41

Tipton 50 – Taylor 38

Danville 57 – Tri-West 49