Week 4: Vote for ‘The Zone’ Boys Basketball Player of the Week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Last week’s return of “The Zone” for 2024 also brings the return of the Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

Get your votes in by Friday at 3 p.m. for the top student-athlete performance from last Friday night. You can vote by clicking here or by using the poll at the bottom of this article.

“The Zone” highlights the top basketball games around central Indiana every Friday night at 11:08 p.m.

Click here to see highlights from the 10 games last week.

Bishop Chatard’s Ethan Roseman was voted “The Zone” Player of the Week for Week 3 after recording 20 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds, and 6 steals in a 57-52 win over Covenant Christian on Dec. 15.

This week, four student-athletes from central Indiana are up for the award, nominated by members of WISH-TV’s “The Zone” team. The majority of the athletes played in games that were covered on “The Zone,” but athletes with outstanding performances outside of those games can also be nominated.

Voting will be open throughout the week and will close on Friday at 3 p.m.

The winner of this week’s honor will be revealed on the show at 11:08 p.m. on Friday.

Plenty of players had a great game on Friday night, but these four student-athletes stood out above the rest.

“The Zone” Player of the Week for Week 4

Guerin Catholic’s Bryson Cardinal

24 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals.

56-52 win over Bishop Chatard on Friday.

Fishers’ JonAnthony Hall

26 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks.

87-65 win over Pike on Friday.

Franklin’s Micah Davis

26 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals.

87-53 win over Mooresville on Friday.

New Palestine’s Julius Gizzi

34 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals.

62-54 win over 3A No. 2 Delta on Friday.

Vote below! The winner will be revealed on “The Zone” this Friday night.

VOTE FOR “THE ZONE” BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

—

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.