Week 9: Vote for ‘The Zone’ Boys Basketball Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “The Zone” featured highlights from some of the best high school boys basketball games Friday night around central Indiana.

Get your votes in by 3 p.m. Friday for the top student-athlete performance from last Friday night. You can vote by clicking here, or by using the poll at the bottom of this article.

“The Zone” airs highlights of the top basketball games around central Indiana every Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here to see highlights from the seven games last week.

Last week, Mooresville’s Rachel Harshman was voted “The Zone” Girls Basketball Player of the Week after recording 20 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals in a 60-34 win over Bloomington North in the sectional semifinal.

This week, four student-athletes from central Indiana are up for the award, nominated by members of the News 8 Sports team. The majority of the athletes played in games that were covered on “The Zone,” but athletes with outstanding performances outside of those games can also be nominated.

The winner of this week’s honor will be revealed on the show at 11:08 p.m. on Friday.

Plenty of players had a great game on Friday night, but these four student-athletes stood out above the rest.

WEEK 9: ‘THE ZONE’ BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ben Davis’ K.J. Windham

29 points puts Windham at 999 for his career, one point shy of the 1,000 mark.

60-53 win over No. 2 Lawrence North.

6’3 Senior Guard.

Brebeuf’s Evan Haywood

21 points, 10 rebounds.

77-46 win over Covenant Christian.

6’3 Senior Guard.

Center Grove’s Joey Schmitz

21 points (on a perfect 8-8 from the floor), 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals.

71-55 win over Jeffersonville.

6’2 Senior Guard.

Greenwood’s Jake Mosemann

33 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists.

65-58 win over Plainfield.

6’3 Senior Guard.

Vote below! The winner will be revealed on “The Zone” this Friday night.

VOTE FOR ‘THE ZONE’ BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

RELATED COVERAGE

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.