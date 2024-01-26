Search
Hotel’s exterior to feature Haliburton alley-opp ahead of NBA All-Star Game

NBA All-Star graphic starts installation on JW Marriott

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With less than a month before the NBA All-Star weekend, crews on Thursday started working on a first-of-its-kind installation in downtown Indianapolis.

A nine-story graphic on downtown’s JW Marriott Indianapolis hotel will include the Indiana Pacers’ own Tyrese Haliburton throwing an alley-oop to himself, and the ball will be a giant QR code.

A NBA spokesperson says fans can scan the code every night for a chance to win prizes.

Starting Feb. 8, each night at 5 o’clock, the NBA will drop new content showing behind-the-scenes access to the NBA’s annual showcase.

The installation was expected to take 12 days to complete.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. 

