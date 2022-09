Sports

Indiana city to honor hometown player on WNBA champion team

UNCASVILLE, Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces dribbles in the first half against the Connecticut Sun during Game 4 of the 2022 WNBA Finals at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — Princeton in Gibson County in southwest Indiana will hold a parade Saturday to honor its hometown WNBA hero Jackie Young.

Young, the 2016 Indiana Miss Basketball and a star at the University of Notre Dame, played high school basketball in Princeton.

Young is a member of the 2022 WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces.

The parade is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CDT.

The city of 8,315 residents is about a 2-hour, 3-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.