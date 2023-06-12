Griner, Cunningham lead fourth-quarter rally, Mercury defeat Fever 85-82

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston, left, goes to the basket against Phoenix Mercury's Michaela Onyenwere, front right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 29 points, Sophie Cunningham scored 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, and the Phoenix Mercury defeated the Indiana Fever 85-82 on Sunday.

Indiana built a 67-59 lead entering the fourth quarter before Cunningham hit two 3-pointers to spark a game-tying 8-0 run. NaLyssa Smith scored five straight points for Indiana and the Fever led 77-72 near the five-minute mark, but Griner, Cunningham and Sug Sutton all scored in close to put Phoenix ahead by one.

The score was tied at 80 before Griner scored again and Cunningham hit a 3-pointer for an 85-80 lead with 50 seconds remaining. Smith then hit a short jumper with 29 seconds to go, Diana Taurasi missed an 18-footer for Phoenix, and Erica Wheeler missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Indiana.

Taurasi had 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Phoenix, which got all but four points from its starters. Michaela Onyenwere had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Sutton scored 10.

Smith had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Wheeler added 17 points and eight assists, and Kelsey Mitchell scored 12 for Indiana.

Griner scored 14 points and Taurasi had 13 in the first half. Phoenix led 43-42 at the break after leading by eight early in the second quarter. Smith scored 15 to lead Indiana.