Indiana Fever ready to welcome fans for season opener

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever are preparing to welcome the New York Liberty to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the team’s regular season home opener Thursday night.

Bicentennial Unity Plaza, located next to the fieldhouse, will open up to fans starting at 4:30 p.m. for a pregame party. It will includes kids’ activities, concessions and basketball.

A ticket to the game is required to get into the party.

Danny Lopez, vice president of corporate communications for Pacers Sports and Entertainment, says the plaza has already proven to be a good addition to the organization’s home court.

Thursday’s game will see a large crowd, with more than 10,000 fans expected.

“We built the plaza to be able to engage fans in a different way, give them an experience within the experience of coming to a game like this,” Lopez said. “[Tonight’s] is such a fun one. It’s opening night, it’s Caitlin Clark’s first night, but the team itself is just ready.”

Fever Team President Allison Barber says they’re nearing a sell-out.

“We celebrate [the] loyal fans,” Barber said. “At the same time, we welcome this whole new group of fandom that’s coming to support the Fever in this moment in time. So it’s exciting. It’s energizing and it’s inspiring.”

All eyes continue to be on Caitlin Clark, who will be making her regular-season debut.

Clark led the team with 20 points in Tuesday’s season opener against the Connecticut Sun, but the Fever lost

According to ESPN, the matchup drew an average of 2.1 million viewers, peaking at 2.3 million. It makes it the network’s most-watched WNBA game.

The league as a whole is praising the team’s young talent, with the WNBA’s General Managers recently voting the Fever as having the “Most Promising Young Core.”

“It’s been part of a three-year plan with our general manager, Lynn Dunn,” Barber said. “[It’s been a question] of how do we put the right pieces together? We’re thrilled to see it all come together and I think our fans are going to be excited.”

Fans will also receive a souvenir ticket to mark the start of the team’s 25th season.

Thursday’s game tips off at 7 p.m.