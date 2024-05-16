Colts 2024 single game tickets on sale now

Indianapolis Colts fans cheer during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s still May, but football fans can start preparing for the upcoming NFL season by snagging seats to see the Indianapolis Colts on their home turf.

Single-game tickets went on sale Wednesday night after the Colts dropped their 2024 regular season schedule.

For the fourth year, each NFL team will play 17 regular season games and three preseasons games. For the Colts, this means eight regular season games and two preseason games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Along with annual home matchups against AFC South division rivals like Jacksonville and Houston, the Colts will also host the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Want tickets, but you’re not sure where to sit? Use the Virtual Venue tool to explore Lucas Oil Stadium and find the perfect seat.

Tickets to all Indianapolis Colts home games are available online, by email, or by phone at 317-297-7000.

2024 season tickets

A limited number of 2024 Colts season tickets are still available. Fans who purchase season tickets will receive first access to playoff tickets, Colts Pro Shop discounts, VIP event access, and more. Click here to request more information.

Get free stuff

Beginning Tuesday, May 21 at 12 p.m., fans can pick up a free, limited-edition Colts schedule poster at participating Academy Sports + Outdoors, HotBox Pizza, and Meijer locations as well as the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium. Fans are limited to one poster per person, while supplies last.

Visit Colts.com/singlegame for a full list of participating locations.

WISH-TV has Emmy award winning Countdown to Kickoff, the only one-hour Colts pregame show, from 11 a.m. to noon every Sunday during the Colts season. WISH-TV also has a Colts postgame show following every game.