Indiana Fever falls in overtime thriller as it enters All-Star break

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Fever had a big rally on Wednesday afternoon.

The Fever (5-15) trailed by as many as 20 points against the Liberty (14-4). It managed to fight back and force overtime, but, in the end, New York escaped Indianapolis with a 95-87 victory.

It’s the eighth straight loss for the Fever.

Aliyah Boston led the Fever in scoring with 23 points, including the game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime. The WNBA All-Star also finished the game with 9 rebounds.

Fellow WNBA first-round draft pick Grace Berger came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points for Indiana.

New York’s Sabrina Ionescu led all scorers with a game-high 34 points. She was 7-of-14 (50.0%) from behind-the-arc in the victory.

The Fever will return to action after the WNBA All-Star break. Its next game will be Wednesday, July 19 at 11:30 a.m. EDT on the road against the Washington Mystics.