She shoots, she scores! Get tickets for Fever Draft Party

A logo for the Indiana Fever, a WNBA franchise based in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indiana Fever)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ready for a bit of Hoosier hysteria? Join the Indiana Fever as they select the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s WNBA draft!

Fans are invited to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, April 10, to watch — and celebrate — as the team takes the top draft pick for the first time in franchise history.

The Fever Draft Party will kick off at 6 p.m., with the draft set to begin an hour later.

Fans of all ages will be able to meet Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell and forward Queen Egbo, check out the Family Fun Zone, and hang out on the court between draft picks! Food and drinks will also be available.

Heading into the draft, the Fever own five of 36 draft picks:

  • 1st Round:1st Overall
  • 1st Round: 7th Overall
  • 2nd Round: 13th Overall
  • 2nd Round:17th Overall
  • 3rd Round: 25th Overall

Visit the Indiana Fever website to learn more.

