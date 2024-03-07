What a pair of WNBA stars say about Aliyah Boston’s future in the league

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston is getting ready for her second season in the WNBA.

The scary thing for opponents is that she will likely be even better than her first season in the league, when she earned WNBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Boston had 14.5 points per game and 8.4 rebounds during her first year with the Fever. She even shot a WNBA-high 57.8% from the field, becoming the first rookie to lead the WNBA in that category in a season.

Her fellow competitors are quickly noticing just how much of a force Boston will be in the years to come.

“I got to know her through USA Basketball,” Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd said. “She’s phenomenal. Great person. Works really hard. Sky’s the limit for her. The more you put in the time and believe in who you are, I think that helps a lot. And she definitely has the two aspects.”

Loyd and Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud spoke with News 8 during NBA All-Star Game weekend in Indianapolis prior to the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. The WNBA duo each competed in the celebrity game.

Cloud echoed Loyd’s thoughts on Boston. Cloud said she thinks the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick will keep “skyrocketing” throughout her career.

“Not too much on the Mercury now,” Cloud said with a smile. “Relax. No, she’s a special player for sure.”

The Fever begin the 2024 regular season at 8 p.m. EDT May 14 at the Connecticut Sun. The team’s first game in Indianapolis will be two days later, at 7 p.m. EDT May 16 against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Also, the Fever hold the No. 1 overall pick in April’s WNBA Draft. The consensus is that organization will select Iowa guard Caitlin Clark with that first overall selection.