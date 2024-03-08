Why Aliyah Boston is excited about the Indiana Fever’s future

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lot of excitement surrounds the Indiana Fever heading into its next season.

Fans feel it and so do the players.

Fever forward Aliyah Boston said Thursday, “I think we’re building something really special here, especially coming up this upcoming season, especially with the picks that we have.

“I’m really excited to see who we bring in.”

Last year, Boston was selected by the Fever as the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

This year, the feeling is that the Fever will likely select Iowa guard Caitlin Clark with its No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Clark declared for the draft last week.

“I’m glad that she’s able to do it the way that she wanted to do it,” Boston said.

Since declaring for the draft, Clark became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer. She is entering the Big Ten Tournament with 3,685 points in 130 career games.

Regardless of where Clark ends up getting selected in the draft, Boston believes she’ll work hard to find success in the WNBA.

Boston said, “You just have to know that she’s going to come in and hoop, and I think that’s the most important part. You can’t really look and be like, ‘Oh. She’s going to be the best player in the entire league in years to come’ because that’s everybody’s goal. I think that Caitlin though, you can see the type of player that she is, the way that she can see the floor, the way that she plays, and, so, you can obviously expect that.”

Boston made an immediate impact when she jumped to the WNBA from college basketball. She was named the league’s Rookie of the Year after scoring 14.5 points per game and 8.4 rebounds during her first year with the Fever.

The 2024 WNBA Draft will be April 15.