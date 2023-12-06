A look at the NBA In-Season Tournament trophy the Pacers are hoping to win in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are hoping to have a memorable trip to Las Vegas this week.
The Pacers (11-8) are one of four teams remaining in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The semifinal round games will be played inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.
Indiana, along with the other three teams, the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and New Orleans Pelicans, will be playing for the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Trophy, also known as “The NBA Cup.”
The trophy was originally unveiled in July when the league announced the NBA In-Season Tournament.
The NBA Cup was “designed by Tiffany & Co. in collaboration with artist Victor Solomon, and handcrafted at the Tiffany hollowware workshop in Cumberland, Rhode Island,” according to a news release.
The following are some facts about the NBA Cup’s design inspiration:
- One trophy – Represents the one In-Season Tournament champion
- Three-tier base – Represents the three games that the champion must win in the In-Season Tournament Knockout Rounds
- Eight prongs – Represents the eight teams that advance to the Knockout Rounds
- 23″ total height – Represents the inaugural year of the In-Season Tournament
- 30 net openings on the trophy’s base – Represents the 30 NBA teams
- 35 lbs. – Represents the three groups of five teams in each conference for Group Play in the In-Season Tournament
The trophy is a sterling silver trophy coated in 24-karat gold vermeil and black ceramic.
There are, of course, other trophies that will be awarded out in Las Vegas this week.
There is the NBA In-Season Tournament MVP trophy, in which black and gold colors match the championship trophy.
The following are some details about the MVP trophy:
- 15″ height – Represents 15 teams in each NBA conference
- 6.5″ width – Represents the six groups and five teams in each In-Season Tournament group
- 3″ base – Represents the three In-Season Tournament groups in each conference
- Two stems – Represents the two teams competing in the In-Season Tournament Championship Game
There are also NBA In-Season Tournament Medals that will be awarded to each player on the In-Season Tournament championship team. Here are the details for each medal:
- “NBA In-Season Tournament Champions” is etched on the front of the medal, along with the year
- The back of the medal features a silhouette of the NBA Cup in the middle of two tournament brackets
- The four extruding balls on the face of the medal represent the four teams competing in the In-Season Tournament semifinals
And finally, there are NBA In-Season All-Tournament Team trophies, which will be awarded to each player on the In-Season All-Tournament team, as voted on by a panel of media members.
The All-Tournament team will consist of the five most outstanding players throughout the competition. The five players will receive a trophy, “composed of a solid black crystal basketball with gold channels, one of which features a bracket motif in a nod to the In-Season Tournament. Each trophy stands 7.5″ in height and weighs 20 pounds.”
In addition, players on the championship-winning team will each receive $500,000, while players that fall in the title game will each receive $200,000. Players on teams that lose in the semifinals will each receive $100,000.
The Pacers will play the Bucks in the tournament semifinals on Thursday at 5 p.m. EDT.
WISH-TV News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff will have live reports from Las Vegas beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m. EDT.