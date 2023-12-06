A look at the NBA In-Season Tournament trophy the Pacers are hoping to win in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are hoping to have a memorable trip to Las Vegas this week.

The Pacers (11-8) are one of four teams remaining in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The semifinal round games will be played inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Indiana, along with the other three teams, the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and New Orleans Pelicans, will be playing for the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Trophy, also known as “The NBA Cup.”

The trophy was originally unveiled in July when the league announced the NBA In-Season Tournament.

NBA Cup Trophy.

(Photo Courtesy/NBA)

The NBA Cup was “designed by Tiffany & Co. in collaboration with artist Victor Solomon, and handcrafted at the Tiffany hollowware workshop in Cumberland, Rhode Island,” according to a news release.

The following are some facts about the NBA Cup’s design inspiration:

One trophy – Represents the one In-Season Tournament champion

Three-tier base – Represents the three games that the champion must win in the In-Season Tournament Knockout Rounds

Eight prongs – Represents the eight teams that advance to the Knockout Rounds

23″ total height – Represents the inaugural year of the In-Season Tournament

30 net openings on the trophy’s base – Represents the 30 NBA teams

35 lbs. – Represents the three groups of five teams in each conference for Group Play in the In-Season Tournament

The trophy is a sterling silver trophy coated in 24-karat gold vermeil and black ceramic.

There are, of course, other trophies that will be awarded out in Las Vegas this week.

There is the NBA In-Season Tournament MVP trophy, in which black and gold colors match the championship trophy.

The following are some details about the MVP trophy:

15″ height – Represents 15 teams in each NBA conference

6.5″ width – Represents the six groups and five teams in each In-Season Tournament group

3″ base – Represents the three In-Season Tournament groups in each conference

Two stems – Represents the two teams competing in the In-Season Tournament Championship Game

NBA In-Season Tournament MVP Trophy.

(Photo Courtesy/NBA)

There are also NBA In-Season Tournament Medals that will be awarded to each player on the In-Season Tournament championship team. Here are the details for each medal:

“NBA In-Season Tournament Champions” is etched on the front of the medal, along with the year

The back of the medal features a silhouette of the NBA Cup in the middle of two tournament brackets

The four extruding balls on the face of the medal represent the four teams competing in the In-Season Tournament semifinals

NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Medals

(Photo Courtesy/NBA)

And finally, there are NBA In-Season All-Tournament Team trophies, which will be awarded to each player on the In-Season All-Tournament team, as voted on by a panel of media members.

The All-Tournament team will consist of the five most outstanding players throughout the competition. The five players will receive a trophy, “composed of a solid black crystal basketball with gold channels, one of which features a bracket motif in a nod to the In-Season Tournament. Each trophy stands 7.5″ in height and weighs 20 pounds.”

NBA In-Season Tournament All-Tournament Team Trophy.

(Photo Courtesy/NBA)

In addition, players on the championship-winning team will each receive $500,000, while players that fall in the title game will each receive $200,000. Players on teams that lose in the semifinals will each receive $100,000.

The Pacers will play the Bucks in the tournament semifinals on Thursday at 5 p.m. EDT.

WISH-TV News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff will have live reports from Las Vegas beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m. EDT.