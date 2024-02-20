Former Pacers player gets pacemaker after heart transplant, his wife says

(WISH) — Former Indiana Pacers player Scot Pollard has been given an external pacemaker to help his new heart.

His wife, Dawn Pollard, posted a photo to social media just before 9 p.m. Monday. She says in the post that Scot is dealing with effects of the meds and wasn’t feeling well.

She says visits from the kids are making him feel better, though.

The 49-year-old has been in intensive care at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, since Feb. 6 and received a heart transplant on Friday there.

Pollard was a first-round NBA draft pick in 1997 after helping Kansas reach the NCAA Sweet 16 in four straight season. He played for the Indiana Pacers from 2003-2006. He also played in the NBA for the Detroit Pistons, the Sacramento Kings, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Boston Celtics.