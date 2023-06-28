Search
Pacers announce NBA Summer League roster

Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers attempts a layup while being guarded by Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jan. 13, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
by: Andrew Chernoff
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers announced on Tuesday their roster for the 2023 Rookie/ Free Agent Camp.

The camp will take place from Saturday, July 1-July 5 at the Ascension St. Vincent Center.

Here’s a look at the team’s Rookie / Free Agent Camp roster:

Jannero Pargo will serve as Indiana’s summer league head coach.

The camp will take place to get Indiana prepared for the NBA’s Summer League, which will be held in Las Vegas from July 8-July 17.

The Pacers’ first Summer League game will be on July 8 against Washington at 8 p.m. EDT.

