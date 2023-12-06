Pacers’ pursuit of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are spending the week in Las Vegas, advancing in the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament with their win over Boston on Monday.
The Pacers (11-8) are in the semifinal round of the tournament, one of four teams remaining in the hunt for the NBA Cup.
WISH-TV News 8 Sports Reporter Andrew Chernoff is in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena with live reports starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Pacers will play the Bucks in the tournament semifinals at 5 p.m. EST Thursday.
