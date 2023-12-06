Pacers’ pursuit of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are spending the week in Las Vegas, advancing in the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament with their win over Boston on Monday.

The Pacers (11-8) are in the semifinal round of the tournament, one of four teams remaining in the hunt for the NBA Cup.

WISH-TV News 8 Sports Reporter Andrew Chernoff is in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena with live reports starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Pacers will play the Bucks in the tournament semifinals at 5 p.m. EST Thursday.

Check out photos from all of the action in Las Vegas in the gallery below!

Pacers’ pursuit of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas News 8 sports reporter Andrew Chernoff is sharing photos from the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas. Click next for more! 1 / 18 News 8 sports reporter Andrew Chernoff is sharing photos from the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas. Click next for more!

1 / 18

For more updates on the Pacers this season, follow us on X and Facebook.