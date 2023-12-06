Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Pacers’ pursuit of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas

(WISH Photo)
by: Andrew Chernoff and Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are spending the week in Las Vegas, advancing in the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament with their win over Boston on Monday.

The Pacers (11-8) are in the semifinal round of the tournament, one of four teams remaining in the hunt for the NBA Cup.

WISH-TV News 8 Sports Reporter Andrew Chernoff is in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena with live reports starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Pacers will play the Bucks in the tournament semifinals at 5 p.m. EST Thursday.

Check out photos from all of the action in Las Vegas in the gallery below!

Pacers’ pursuit of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas

News 8 sports reporter Andrew Chernoff is sharing photos from the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas. Click next for more!

1 / 18

1 / 18

For more updates on the Pacers this season, follow us on X and Facebook.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Unattended candle causes Columbus fire,...
Indiana News /
8 Community Calendar picks: Things...
Local News /
Colts defensive lineman suspended six...
Indianapolis Colts /
Five Iron Golf tees off...
Business /
NBA tournament semifinals in Las...
Indiana Pacers /
Terre Haute man dies in...
Local News /
A look at the NBA...
Indiana Pacers /
YMCA breaks ground on new...
Local News /