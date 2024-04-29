Pacers to face Spurs in 2-game series in Paris next season

A general view of the Indiana Pacers logo on the court in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers will head to Paris in January to play in a two-game series, the organization announced.

The team will face the San Antonio Spurs in a two-game series on Thursday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 25 for the fourth NBA Paris Games 2025 presented by Tissot.

The two-game series will be the first time the NBA will play two regular reason games in the French capital in the same season and it will also mark the Pacers’ first trip to France.

The team has played nine games internationally in franchise history, making the two upcoming their tenth and eleventh.

“The Pacers enjoy tremendous support from fans globally, and we are excited about the opportunity to be a part of the NBA’s efforts to continue bringing the game to new generations of fans all around the world,” said Kevin Pritchard, Pacers President of Basketball Operations, in a release.

The last time the Pacers played internationally was in 2019, when the team traveled to Mumbai, India, to take on the Sacramento Kings in a preseason matchup, according to a release.

It is part of the league’s effort to bring the game of basketball to fans across the globe.