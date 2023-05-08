Pacers to move NBA G League team to new arena in Noblesville

Noblesville city government on May 8, 2023, announced plans to build a 3,400-seat arena and bring the Pacers' NBA G League team to the Hamilton County city. (Provided Image/Noblesville City Government)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville and the Pacers announced plans Monday to build a 3,400-seat arena and bring the team’s NBA G League team to the Hamilton County city.

Noblesville Common Council on Tuesday will consider a 10-year partnership agreement between the city government and Pacers Sports & Entertainment. The agreement calls $36.5 million from the city in building the arena and a $5 million investment from the Pacers. The Pacers also will lead an effort to secure another $5 million in naming rights and signage over 10 years.

The arena would be built at Finch Creek Park, which has lighted pickleball and basketball courts, a splash pad, a playground and trails southeast of Boden Road and East 166th Street on the city’s east side. The 200-acre park sits about a mile north of Ruoff Music Center. The park is adjacent to Mojo Up Sports Complex.

The site is about a 40-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

The move would mean the Mad Ants will leave Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, a 13,000-seat multipurpose arena in Fort Wayne.

The new arena could open during the 2024-2025 season, and the team would play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis in the interim.

The plan also calls for a new mascot in the 2024-2025 season.

This story was updated to correct the intersection where the arena will be located.

(Provided Images/Noblesville City Government)

(Provided Photos/Hamilton County Reporter)



(WISH Photos/Kyle Fisher)

Statements

“We are excited to welcome Pacers Sports & Entertainment to Noblesville along with the players, coaches and staff of the G League team. The Pacers are an iconic brand with deep roots in central Indiana. Partnering with such an impactful organization opens numerous opportunities for our community and drives forward our efforts for a larger sports and entertainment district with enhanced partnerships.” “We are working with the Pacers and other partners on programming options for the arena on days it is not used by the Pacers. The facility would be available for events like IHSAA tournaments and competitions, concerts, conferences, corporate events and graduations. Further steps are being taken to finalize development and programming partners, which may also incorporate additional project features and recreational amenities.” “Fifty-four percent of NBA players have G League experience. Noblesville will compete in 27 media markets in 21 other states, plus Mexico and Canada. Noblesville also has a proud history of being a basketball community, including 1998 Mr. Basketball Tom Coverdale and the 2022 Millers Girls Basketball State Champions. Adding our partnership with the Pacers only cements us as a destination for basketball and youth sports.” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen

“The G League is world-class basketball, and PS&E is proud to bring that to Noblesville as we strengthen our basketball operations and enhance player development in one of the state’s most vibrant and growing communities. We are excited about the way this partnership fits into the bold vision for economic development Mayor Jensen has laid out, and we can’t wait to continue growing our NBA and G League fan base right here in Hamilton County.” Rick Fuson, chief executive officer, Pacers Sports & Entertainment