Pacers to return home after Game 2 loss to Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers reacts after a call during the first quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 8, 2024, in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WISH) — The Pacers will return home for Game 3 after they couldn’t overcome the Knicks on Wednesday night.

After putting up 36 points in the first quarter, and 37 in the second, the Indiana Pacers got only 18 in the third, and they never came back. New York won 130-121, and lead the series 2-0.

Refs ejected Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle shortly before the end of the game.

Guard Tyrese Haliburton led all scorers with 34 points.

Knicks forward OG Anunoby, who left the game with a sore left hamstring, scored 28 points.

Game 3 in the best-of-seven series will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Game 4 also will be in Indianapolis, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

News 8’s Angela Moryan in New York contributed to this report. This story will be updated.

Statistics from The Associated Press

INDIANA (121)

Nesmith 2-7 0-0 6, Siakam 7-18 0-2 14, Turner 3-11 0-1 6, Haliburton 11-19 5-6 34, Nembhard 7-9 0-0 15, Jackson 2-4 1-3 5, Toppin 7-10 4-5 20, McConnell 5-9 0-0 10, Sheppard 4-6 0-0 11. Totals 48-93 10-17 121.

NEW YORK (130)

Anunoby 10-19 4-6 28, Hart 8-12 2-2 19, Hartenstein 5-7 4-4 14, Brunson 11-18 4-6 29, DiVincenzo 10-20 2-2 28, Achiuwa 4-5 0-0 8, Burks 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 49-86 18-22 130.

Indiana 36 | 37 | 18 | 30 — 121

New York 36 | 27 | 36 | 31 — 130

3-Point Goals: Indiana 15-34 (Haliburton 7-11, Sheppard 3-4, Toppin 2-4, Nesmith 2-6, Nembhard 1-3, McConnell 0-1, Turner 0-2, Siakam 0-3), New York 14-30 (DiVincenzo 6-12, Anunoby 4-7, Brunson 3-6, Hart 1-3, McBride 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Indiana 34 (Siakam 9), New York 44 (Hart 15). Assists: Indiana 33 (McConnell 12), New York 28 (Hartenstein 8). Total Fouls: Indiana 17, New York 14. A_19,812 (19,812).