Indiana Pacers

Rookie Nembhard has 31, leads Pacers past Warriors, 112-104

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard shoots while defended by Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard scored a season-high 31 points and added 13 assists and eight rebounds to lead the undermanned Indiana Pacers to a 112-104 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

A second-round draft pick, Nembhard made a key 3-pointer with 4:26 to go and another jumper less than two minutes later.

Indiana played without starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton for a second straight game as he nurses soreness in his left groin.

Klay Thompson scored 28 points and made eight 3-pointers on the six-year anniversary of his 60-point masterpiece against the Pacers. Stephen Curry was held to 12 points on 3-for-17 shooting.