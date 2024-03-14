Challenge flags for penalties? Indianapolis Colts propose NFL rule change

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen talks with Line Judge Jeff Seeman (45) during a NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 22, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are one of a handful of teams that have proposed rule changes to the NFL for the upcoming season.

The Colts proposed a change to allow a coach, or replay official with under two minutes remaining in a half, to challenge any foul called by an official.

According to the proposal document, the reason for the proposal is: “Corrects Officiating Error.”

Of course, the Colts took part in a controversial ending to one of their games this past season when the Browns beat them 39-38.

Indianapolis was leading Cleveland in the final minutes of the game when two controversial penalties were called on Colts’ defensive back Darrell Baker Jr. The Browns would end up scoring the game-winning touchdown.

Colts owner Jim Irsay says the NFL admitted later that it made incorrect calls at the of that game. In that post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Irsay said, “I believe we need to institute Instant Replay for all calls, including Penalties, in the last two minutes of All Games.”

The following are other 2024 Playing Rule Proposals Summaries from teams that the league announced on Wednesday:

By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 1, to protect a club’s ability to challenge a third ruling following one successful challenge.

By Philadelphia; amends Rule 9, Section 2, Article 2, to eliminate the first touch spot after the receiving team possesses the ball.

By Philadelphia; amends Rule 6, Section 1, Article 1, to permit a team to maintain possession of the ball after a score by substituting one offensive play (4th and 20 from the kicking team’s 20-yard line) for an onside kickoff attempt.

These proposals are part of 12 playing rule, bylaw and resolution proposals that will be voted on for approval at the Annual League Meeting, which takes place March 24-27.