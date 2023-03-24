Search
Colts announce plans for celebration of 40 years in Indy

A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 4, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced plans for their celebration of the team’s 40th season in Indy during the September home opener.

The announcement will include the unveiling of the anniversary logo that the players will wear on their jerseys, a contest for fans to submit their favorite photos or memories from the past 39 seasons, and their new gear from the anniversary Pro Shop collection.

The schedules for NFL teams will be released in May.

“Sometimes it feels like the Colts moved to Indiana just yesterday, but we are so honored to celebrate 40 seasons of Colts football in Indianapolis.”

“We look forward to using this milestone to engage with friends, fans and neighbors across Colts Nation to get them ready for the 2023 season and the next era of Colts football.”

Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer

