Colts announce plans for celebration of 40 years in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced plans for their celebration of the team’s 40th season in Indy during the September home opener.

The announcement will include the unveiling of the anniversary logo that the players will wear on their jerseys, a contest for fans to submit their favorite photos or memories from the past 39 seasons, and their new gear from the anniversary Pro Shop collection.

The schedules for NFL teams will be released in May.