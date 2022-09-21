Colts announce changes to payment, parking, food, more on game day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday announced a host of changes to its game day experience.
The team rolled out several new ammenities, including grab-and-go concessions, larger video boards and a sensory wall for anyone with autism and other developmental disabilities.
Here’s the full list of changes coming to Lucas Oil Stadium:
- Mobile Parking Passes – controlled parking lots will transition to mobile parking instead of paper passes
- Touchdown Town – American Family Insurance Touchdown Town will hold its free experience with drink specials, food trucks, live music, kid-friendly activities, interactive experience
- Transfer to Win – With mobile ticketing, fans have the chance to win a $250 food and beverage credit by transferring tickets to their guests at least 72 hours prior to kickoff (regular season only).
- Cashless Transactions – All Colts home games will be cashless
- Phone charging stations – The stadium has installed a series of Chargefuze kiosks that will allow fans to rent portable chargers for their mobile devices
- Video Boards – New, larger video boards have been installed in the northwest and southeast corners of the stadium
- Colts Pro Shop – The mobile shop located in Section 537 has been converted to a walk-in store
- Damar Sensory Wall – The wall includes different textures of Blue, including his fur, jersey, football and turf
- Hall of Fans – Allegiant and the Colts have created a new Hall of Fans on the Allegiant Terrace Level
- Kids Gameday Giveaways – Free Colts activity book
- “Grab & Go” Concession Stands – Three “Grab & Go” stands will be introduced near sections 135, 323, and 521
- New Concession Items – The Colts and their concessionaire, Sodexo Live!, will unveil more than a dozen new food offerings at concessions this season
- Kids Meal – An expanded menu will be offered for kids meals this season, expanding from one option to six
- Featured Matchup Specials – Weekly special featuring a culinary experience inspired by that week’s opponent
- New Wine List, curated by St. Elmo – A refreshed wine offering curated in partnership with St. Elmo Steakhouse
- Enhanced Suite & Club Menu – Several new items crafted by Sodexo’s culinary team, with a focus on local ingredients and fan favorites
- “A Taste of Indy” – The Colts will once again offer a sampling program in the club lounges featuring local restaurants and unique beverage offerings
- New Craft Cocktails – Two new craft cocktails – “Game Time” and “The Blocker” – will be available
- Craft Corner – A new Craft Corner stand will be unveiled in partnership with Anheuser Busch on Lucas Oil Plaza featuring a variety of canned craft beers with “Grab and Go” service
- Partnership with Marvel Entertainment – Marvel and Colts Super Heroes will take center stage at the Colts’ three home AFC South games against Tennessee (Oct. 2), Jacksonville (Oct. 16) and Houston (Jan. 7 or 8, 2023)
- Gameday Themes – Many of the NFL’s longstanding themes, such as Salute to Service, Crucial Catch and Inspire Change, will return in 2022, as well as a special celebration for the Colts Ring of Honor newest inductee and a game focusing on Kicking The Stigma
- Stadium Disinfection & Cleaning – Stadium staff will routinely disinfect all surfaces, including door handles, push plates, restroom fixtures and partitions, tables and furniture, trash cans, and other areas on a 24/7 basis
- Hand Sanitizer Stations – Fans and staff will have access to hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium. Fans and staff are encouraged to sanitize and wash their hands frequently on gamedays
- Staff Training & Protocols – Front-line stadium staff and vendors working game days have been trained on health and safety practices and protocols for food service and other guest services