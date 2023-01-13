Indianapolis Colts

Colts coach search: 3 candidates ‘so far’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts’ special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have interviewed for the Indianapolis head coaching job, the team says.

Ventrone was interviewed Wednesday.

Team owner Jim Irsay tweeted at 6:23 p.m. Thursday, “So far we have completed interviews with Bubba Ventrone and Ejiro Evero…,” adding a football emoji and a muscled arm emoji.

“So far” could imply more interviews are ahead.

Then, at 9:31 p.m. Thursday, Irsay tweeted, “Just completed our interview with Eric Bieniemy,” again adding the same emojis.

A Pittsburgh native, Raymond “Bubba” Ventrone, 40, has been the Colts’ special teams coordinator since 2018. “Ventrone this season guided the Colts through transitions at punter (from Rigoberto Sanchez to Matt Haack) and kicker (from Rodrigo Blankenship to Chase McLaughlin),” said the announcement on Ventrone issued Wednesday. He played for the the Patriots, the Cleveland Browns and the 49ers from 2007-2014.

Evero, a 42-year-old United Kingdom native, spent 2022 as the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator. Evero previously has coaching roles for the Los Angeles Rams, the Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers. “Evero began his coaching career at his alma mater, UC Davis, as an assistant in 2005,” the Colts announcement said.

Bieniemy, a New Orleans native who’s 53, joined head coach Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City in 2013, getting his current job in 2018. The Colts announcement of the interview said, “”Prior to being hired by the Chiefs, Bieniemy was the University of Colorado’s offensive coordinator (2011-2012), the Minnesota Vikings’ running backs coach (2006-2009) and assistant head coach/running backs (2010), UCLA’s running backs coach (2003-2005) and the Colorado’s running backs coach (2001-2002).” The San Diego Chargers chose the former running in the 1991 draft. He played for the Charges, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeff Saturday was named interim head coach of the Colts in November after the firing of Frank Reich.