Indianapolis Colts

Colts finalize initial 53-man roster, reactivate Leonard

Shaquille Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field during the joint practice with the Detroit Lions at Grand Park Sports Campus on Aug. 11, 2022, in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts made their final roster cuts Tuesday ahead of the regular season and removed Shaquille Leonard from the Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday, putting a button on the initial 53-man roster.

Notably, the Colts kept three quarterbacks with former Texas star Sam Ehlinger making enough noise in the preseason to remain with the Colts. He completed 24 of 29 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns during three preseason games. He also thrilled with a 45-yard touchdown run against the Bucs on Saturday.

“Sam (Ehlinger) has had a phenomenal preseason. It’s hard to imagine having a better preseason than he’s had,” head coach Frank Reich said. “Really excited about him and his continued development. That decision – he’s done everything he’s needed to do. He did what he was supposed to do, and I don’t think it’s a surprise to any of us. It’s a credit to him.”

Three running backs and six wide receivers made the cut, including Deon Jackson, Michael Strachan and Dezmon Patmon.

Defensively, 20 defensive linemen, six linebackers, six cornerbacks and five safeties are on the roster. The Colts picked up linebacker Grant Stuard and a seventh-round draft pick in 2023 from Tampa Bay Tuesday morning in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The Colts will travel to Houston to play the Texans at 1 p.m. Sept. 11.

Full 53-man roster

QB (3): Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger.

RB (3): Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson.

WR (6): Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Michael Strachan, Dezmon Patmon.

TE (3): Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods.

OL (8): Matt Pryor, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Braden Smith, Bernhard Raimann, Will Fries, Wesley French.

DL (10): Yannick Ngakoue, DeForest Buckner, Grove Stewart, Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Ifeadi Odenigo, Dayo Odeyingbo, Ben Banogu, Eric Johnson, Byron Cowart.

LB (6): Shaquille Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, EJ Speed, Jojo Domann, Grant Stuard.

CB (6): Stephon Gilmore, Brandon Facyson, Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers, Tony Brown, Dallis Flowers.

S (5): Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Rodney McLeod, Rodney Thomas, Trevor Denbow.

Special Teams (3): Rodrigo Blankenship, Luke Rhodes, Matt Haack.

First look at our initial 53-man roster.. pic.twitter.com/OjizhdXJKi — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) August 30, 2022

Among the 27 players cut were veterans: running back Phillip Lindsay, receiver Keke Coutee, and linebacker Brandon King. Former Hamilton Heights High School star Sterling Weatherford did not make Tuesday’s roster after an impressive preseason showing and leading the defense in tackles Saturday against the Bucs.