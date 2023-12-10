Colts’ four-game win streak snapped in Cincinnati blowout

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Trey Hendrickson #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackles Gardner Minshew #10 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Paycor Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts no longer hold the NFL’s longest active win streak after falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 34-14 on Sunday.

Indy’s four-game win streak has ended, dropping the Colts to 7-6 on the year.

Cincinnati improves to 7-6, jumping the Colts in the AFC playoff standings.

The Bengals jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but the Colts tied the game right before halftime with a Ronnie Harrison Jr. interception returned for a touchdown and a Mo Alie-Cox receiving touchdown.

Those would be the only two scores for Indianapolis on the day.

Cincy quarterback Jake Browning and the Bengals came out hot in the third quarter, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives of the second half to take a 28-14 lead.

Two Evan McPherson field goals would put the score at 34-14 where it finished.

Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen did not have Indianapolis ready to play for the first time this season, as the Colts suffered their worst loss of the season.

“A lot of self-inflicted stuff happened out there today,” Steichen said. “We have been talking about playing complementary football the last couple of weeks… it was a wild game with a lot of self-inflicted stuff that we need to get cleaned up moving forward.”

As a team, the Colts were only able to generate 46 rushing yards, while allowing Cincinnati to throw for 274 yards through the air and run for 111 on the ground.

BOX SCORE

Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 26 of his 39 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing an interception.

Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning, filling in for the injured Joe Burrow, went 18 of 24 for 275 yards and a pair of passing touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown as well.

Browning was forced to leave the game with muscle cramps in his right throwing hand, giving AJ McCarron a few snaps at quarterback.

Colts running back Zack Moss had 13 carries for 28 yards, adding 28 more receiving yards on four catches.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon took 21 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Colts defense, with a trio of catches for 46 receiving yards.

A bright spot on the Colts’ offense was wide receiver Michael Pittman, who had another fantastic day with eight catches and 95 receiving yards.

UP NEXT

The Colts return to action in six days with a home game on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EST against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bengals will stay in Cincinnati for a home game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

—

For more updates on the Colts throughout the season, follow us on X and Facebook.